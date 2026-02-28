Manipur CM Attends Virtual Launch of National HPV Vaccination Programme

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday participated virtually in the nationwide launch of the National HPV Vaccination Programme against cervical cancer, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer.
The Chief Minister joined the programme from the auditorium hall of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Porompat in Imphal East district.
Describing the rollout as a major step in preventive healthcare, Singh said the initiative marks a transformative milestone under the National Health Mission.
He also noted that the HPV vaccination drive is aimed at protecting the younger population from HPV-related cancers, particularly cervical cancer, by targeting high-risk virus strains.
“The nationwide rollout marks a transformative milestone in strengthening preventive healthcare under our National Health Mission,” the Chief Minister said.
He further added that the programme would significantly enhance health coverage and reduce the long-term disease burden.
On the occasion, Singh also flagged off 33 ambulances for deployment across various districts to improve emergency medical response and ensure timely healthcare access across the state.
He further informed that instructions have been issued to reinforce and strengthen the pavement of roads within the JNIMS campus, with a directive to complete the work within one week.
The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to building a healthier and more resilient Manipur.