Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot Tests Positive for Marijuana in Second Dope Test

Guwahati: The pilot-in-command of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude on 4th August has reportedly tested positive for marijuana in a second, confirmatory dope test, according to media reports citing sources.

Flight AI2379 was flying from Phuket to Delhi when it experienced the sudden altitude loss. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, although several passengers and crew members were reportedly injured.

The pilot tested positive for the psychoactive substance in the confirmatory test. However, neither Air India nor the aviation authorities have issued an official statement on the reported result.

The development came as Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and senior officials met Air India executives to discuss the incident. Representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) also attended the meeting.

Earlier it was reported that the aircraft experienced technical glitches, hydraulic failures and turbulence during the flight.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline had provided an update on the ongoing investigation. The investigation into the altitude loss and reported dope-test result remains underway.