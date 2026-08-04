Air India Flight from Phuket to Delhi Hit by Turbulence, 12 Injured

Guwahati: Today, twelve people, including ten passengers and two crew members, sustained injuries after an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence during its journey on The aircraft experienced a brief but sudden change in altitude before landing safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

As per Air India, flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320 (VT-EXO), departed Phuket at 8:41 am and the airline confirmed that all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

Air India said the turbulence occurred during the cruise phase of the flight and resulted in a momentary drop in altitude. The airline added that there were no serious injuries, although a small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries were taken to the airport's medical facility for precautionary examination and treatment.

Visuals from the airport showed ambulances stationed outside the terminal, while some passengers were assisted in wheelchairs and others received first aid before undergoing medical evaluation.

One passenger claimed that the aircraft shook violently for several minutes, alleging that many onboard suffered injuries. However, Air India has maintained that only a limited number of passengers and crew required medical attention.

The airline said it is extending all necessary assistance to those affected and is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities. The incident is expected to be investigated by the country's aviation regulator.