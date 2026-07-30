Ajinkya Rahane Announces Retirement from All Formats of Cricket

Guwahati: The former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career spanning more than 17 years, including a successful stint in the IPL.

The 38-year-old last featured in competitive cricket during the 2026 IPL season, where he captained the KKR and scored 335 runs in 14 matches. Despite recently expressing his desire to make a comeback to the Indian team, Rahane has now decided to step away from the sport.

In an emotional video message, Rahane said the time had come to move on, stressing that timing is as important in life as it is in batting. "Everything has a beginning and an end. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," he said, signing off with the words, "Cap number 278."

Rahane made his India debut in a T20 International against England in 2011, scoring a blistering 69 off 31 balls. He later earned his One Day International cap in Durham, contributing 40 runs in a match that marked Rahul Dravid's farewell to white-ball cricket.

Widely regarded for his calm leadership and dependable batting, Rahane leaves behind a remarkable legacy, having made significant contributions to Indian cricket across all formats and in domestic T20 competitions.