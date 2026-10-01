Akhil Gogoi Announces Indefinite Agitation Over Pending Assam Flood Relief

Guwahati: Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has announced an indefinite statewide agitation from 2nd October , alleging that the Assam government has failed to meet its 1st October deadline for disbursing flood relief to affected families.

Gogoi said the agitation would begin on Gandhi Jayanti and continue until the government fulfils its commitments to flood victims. His announcement came after a public rally at Chachal Dharna Ground in Guwahati on 23rd September , where protesters demanded immediate financial assistance and long-term compensation for families affected by the floods.

According to Gogoi, between 30 and 40 per cent of flood-affected families in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat are yet to receive the promised Rs 15,000 interim assistance. Gogoi is also demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family that suffered major losses in the floods across the four districts. In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he highlighted families who, he claimed, remain displaced without adequate financial assistance.

The state government has yet to respond to his latest allegations regarding pending payments.