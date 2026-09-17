Assam Flood: Akhil Gogoi Begins Hunger Strike in Dispur

Guwahati: Today, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi began a day-long hunger strike in Dispur demanding enhanced compensation and relief for people affected by the recent floods in three districts of Upper Assam.

Gogoi is staging the protest near Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma’s official residence, under a flyover in Dispur. The hunger strike began in the morning and is scheduled to continue until 4 pm.

The Raijor Dal leader has demanded Rs 10 lakh in compensation for every family that lost its home or property in the floods. He has also sought compensation for affected business establishments and immediate financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for each flood-affected family.

Gogoi has accused the Assam government and the Centre of failing to adequately respond to the devastation caused by the floods. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the affected areas or assess the situation in remote parts of Upper Assam.

Gogoi warned that the agitation would continue if the demands were not addressed. He said Raijor Dal would organise a larger protest in Guwahati on 23rd September if the demands remained unmet.