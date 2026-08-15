Akhil Gogoi Begins 8-Hour Hunger Strike in Sivasagar, Demands Rs 10 Lakh Flood Compensation

Sivasagar: Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi began an eight-hour hunger strike at 8 AM on Saturday in flood-ravaged Sivasagar, demanding compensation of Rs 10 lakh for every flood-affected family and commercial establishment in Assam.

Gogoi launched the protest on Independence Day, raising demands over the large-scale devastation caused by the recent floods in the state.

Apart from the compensation, the MLA has demanded a CBI probe into the July 19 floods to determine the causes behind the severe flooding and fix responsibility for the damage.

Another key demand is the immediate reconstruction of damaged infrastructure in the three worst-affected districts. Gogoi said restoration of roads, bridges and other damaged infrastructure should be taken up on an urgent basis.

He also sought financial assistance for flood-hit commercial establishments, arguing that businesses affected by the floods require support to recover from their losses.

The protest comes as Assam continues to assess the extensive damage caused by the latest spell of floods, which affected homes, businesses, infrastructure and livelihoods across several districts.

Through the hunger strike, Gogoi has pressed the state government to announce higher compensation, order an independent investigation into the July 19 floods and expedite reconstruction work in the worst-affected areas.