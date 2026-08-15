PM Modi Unveils ‘Sapt Dhara’ Vision for India’s Next Phase of Growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, called for greater self-reliance, global competitiveness, and youth participation in India’s development, while outlining a seven-point growth strategy to take the country to new heights over the next five to seven years.

Modi said India has entered into Free Trade Agreements with nearly 40 countries since 2014, creating major opportunities for Indian businesses and exporters. He urged Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of these agreements and expand the reach of Indian products in global markets.

The Prime Minister said Indian textiles, machinery and medicines have significant potential internationally but stressed that Indian products must meet and exceed global quality standards to compete successfully.

He said the country is increasingly embracing the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, asserting that India cannot remain dependent on other nations and must move towards greater self-reliance.

Modi called upon the country to harness what he described as ‘Sapt Dhara’, or seven streams of strength, to accelerate development. The seven areas identified by him are manufacturing; agriculture and food production; technology and innovation; Gati Shakti; defence capabilities; the green and blue economy; and India’s soft power.

He said the government aims to achieve in the next five to seven years what could not be accomplished in the previous five to seven decades, while stressing that the potential of India’s youth would be fully utilised in building a stronger and more developed nation.

On energy security, Modi said nuclear power would play an important role in meeting India’s long-term requirements. He said the government is working towards achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 and has set a target of commissioning five new nuclear reactors during the current decade.

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s progress in Fast Breeder Reactor technology, calling it an important step towards strengthening the country’s self-reliance in nuclear energy.

On artificial intelligence, Modi announced that one crore young people will receive AI-related training over the next year. He said the initiative would help Indian youth take a leading role in the global AI sector and stressed the importance of focusing on cost, quality and skills.

Modi also announced a nationwide talent hunt to identify promising sportspersons between the ages of five and 15. The programme will cover villages, cities and schools, with selected children receiving specialised training to help them develop their sporting abilities. He said India is steadily strengthening its position in global sports and noted that the country will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

The Prime Minister further announced free online coaching for students from poor and middle-class families preparing for various public examinations. He said the initiative would make quality coaching accessible to more students and reduce the financial burden on families spending large amounts on private coaching.

Modi also appealed to young people to actively participate in the ongoing Census exercise and provide accurate digital information about their families to help make the Census more reliable.

Speaking about Naxalism, the Prime Minister recalled that the people allowed his government to serve the country in 2014 and said he had resolved to make India free from Naxalism. He said Naxal-Maoist violence has now lost much of its strength and is “breathing its last”, while previously affected regions are witnessing development, trust and government efforts.

The Prime Minister said India’s future growth would depend on its ability to harness its youth power, strengthen domestic capabilities, improve quality and skills, and expand the country’s presence in global markets.