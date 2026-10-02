Akhil Gogoi Begins Indefinite Strike Over Pending Assam Flood Relief

Guwahati: Today, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi began an indefinite strike at the Assam Assembly campus, demanding compensation for flood-affected families in Upper Assam and a CBI inquiry into the causes of the devastating floods.

Gogoi launched the protest after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. He had earlier set 1st October as a deadline for the government to complete the distribution of flood relief.

Gogoi is further demanding Rs 10 lakh compensation for every family that suffered major losses in the floods, besides seeking a CBI investigation into the causes and extent of the devastation.

The demands were raised at a public rally at Chachal Dharna Ground in Guwahati on 23rd September. Gogoi has said the agitation will continue until all eligible flood-affected families receive the assistance being sought.