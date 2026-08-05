Akhil Gogoi Praises CM Himanta Biswa Sarma For Paddling Through Floodwaters In Sivasagar

Guwahati: In a rare display of appreciation that transcended political differences, Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi praised Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for personally walking through waist-deep floodwaters to assess the situation in the flood-hit district.

A vocal critic of the BJP-led Assam government and one of Sarma's strongest political opponents, Gogoi described the Chief Minister's visit as a historic moment. He claimed it was the first time he had witnessed an Assam chief minister surveying severely inundated areas on foot during a flood.

After accompanying the Chief Minister, Gogoi said he was pleased to show Sarma the actual condition of flood-affected residents without any "red-carpet arrangements" or inspections conducted from the safety of heavy machinery.

"I held the Chief Minister's hand and guided him through waist-deep floodwater. I have not seen any chief minister do this before. He deserves credit for witnessing the ground reality first hand," Gogoi said.

Sarma has been touring the flood-ravaged districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo, where recent flooding has caused widespread damage to homes, roads, farmland and livelihoods. During his visit, he interacted with affected families, inspected relief camps and assured residents that the state government would extend all necessary assistance for relief, rehabilitation and recovery.