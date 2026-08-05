Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Alaboi Martyrs on 357th Anniversary of Historic Battle

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the martyrs of the Battle of Alaboi, describing their sacrifice as a defining chapter in the state's history and a symbol of courage and freedom.

In a social media post on twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "5th August ,1669. A date written in the sacred blood of Assam's greatest heroes. Ten thousand brave warriors of Assam charged into the fierce Mughal cavalry, knowing they were outnumbered. In just one day, all ten thousand laid down their lives. They chose death over dishonour. Alaboi Ron was not just a battle; it is the heartbeat of our freedom. Salute to the immortal martyrs of Alaboi."

The Battle of Alaboi was fought on 5th August 1669, on the plains of Alaboi near present-day Dadara-Pacharia in Kamrup district between the Ahom Kingdom and the Mughal forces led by Raja Ram Singh I. The battle resulted in the deaths of around 10,000 Ahom soldiers in a single day.

The conflict happened after the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's decision to send Raja Ram Singh I to recapture Guwahati after the Ahoms, under the leadership of Lachit Borphukan, had reclaimed the city in 1667. Although the Mughals gained a tactical advantage through their superior cavalry and artillery, the Ahoms' fierce resistance ultimately weakened the Mughal campaign, paving the way for their decisive victory at the Battle of Saraighat two years later.