MLA Akhil Gogoi Suspended from Assam Assembly After Heated Exchange with Speaker

Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi was suspended from the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday for the remainder of the day's proceedings following a heated exchange with Speaker Ranjit Kumar Dass.

The incident took place during the tenth day of the ongoing Budget Session when Gogoi moved to invoke Rule 56 to suspend the day's business and hold an urgent discussion on the severe flood situation in Charaideo, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts.

A heated exchange followed between the MLA and the Speaker after Ranjit Kumar Dass ruled that Gogoi had exceeded the time allotted to him. Citing disorderly conduct and disruption of House proceedings, the Speaker subsequently ordered Gogoi's suspension for the rest of the day.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly after his suspension, Gogoi said he had merely requested the House to take up a discussion on the devastating floods but was stopped before he could complete his submission. He said he had raised the issue in view of the humanitarian crisis affecting the flood-hit districts.

The Sibsagar MLA urged the state government to formally declare the floods a natural calamity and send a proposal to the Centre seeking additional financial assistance for the affected people.