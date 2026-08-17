Akhil Gogoi Urges PM Modi to Declare Assam Floods a National Disaster

Guwahati: Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts a “national disaster” and provide Rs 10 lakh each to affected families and business establishments.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Sivasagar MLA submitted a 22-point charter of demands seeking immediate relief, rehabilitation and long-term reconstruction in the flood-affected areas.

Gogoi also called for a CBI investigation into the causes of the 19th July floods, particularly alleged illegal coal mining along the Assam-Nagaland border and sand and stone mining along the Dikhow riverbed. He alleged that such activities had been carried out with political patronage.

He said the floods had threatened lives, agricultural land and Assam’s cultural and civilisational heritage, warranting national disaster status.

Gogoi also sought a Rs 1,000-crore special reconstruction package for infrastructure in the Sivasagar and Nazira Assembly constituencies, which he described as among the worst-affected areas.

He urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the Rs 15,000 one-time assistance announced by the Assam government reached every affected family, including those excluded due to errors.

For agriculture, he sought irrigation support and quality seeds, while also demanding alternative land and pucca houses for families who lost their homes in Nepalikhuti village, Nazira.