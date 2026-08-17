Assam Government will provide 1,000 Farmers with Rs 1 Lakh Award Each to Progressive Farmers

Guwahati: Today, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that it will honour 1,000 progressive and educated farmers with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh each this year to encourage more educated youth to take up agriculture.

Speaking during a live interaction, Sarma announced the Chief Minister’s Agriculture Excellence Award, aimed at recognising innovative farmers and promoting modern agricultural practices. He said 10,000 farmers would be recognised under the initiative over the next five years.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish a dedicated Youth Welfare Department, bringing the NCC, NSS, employment exchanges and other youth-related initiatives under a single department. The department is expected to be launched around 17th September.

Sarma further proposed a measure to financially support women abandoned by government employees without a legal divorce. Under the proposed system, 20% of an employee’s salary would be deducted and transferred to his first wife’s bank account if he remarries without legally divorcing her. Departmental action would also be initiated against employees involved in polygamy.

Meanwhile, the government will launch Project “Sadbhavana 2” from 2nd October to 31st January to clear more than three lakh pending files across departments and district offices. A dedicated portal will allow citizens to report unresolved files for necessary action.