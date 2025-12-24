Al Hind Air, FlyExpress cleared to enter Indian skies

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has granted no-objection certificates (NOCs) to two new airline operators—Al Hind Air and FlyExpress—clearing the way for their entry into India’s domestic aviation market next year, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday.
The minister confirmed the approvals in a post on social media, noting that the ministry had recently met with teams from three proposed airlines. While Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air had already received its NOC earlier, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress were granted approvals this week.
“Over the last week, I met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies—Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already received its NOC, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have been cleared this week,” Naidu wrote on X.
According to reports, Shankh Air is likely to begin operations in 2026, while Al Hind Air and FlyExpress are aiming for an earlier launch, subject to regulatory approvals and operational readiness.
The clearances come as the government looks to widen the competitive landscape in India’s rapidly growing aviation sector. At present, IndiGo and the Air India Group together control more than 90 per cent of the domestic market, prompting concerns over limited competition.
Al Hind Air, backed by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, plans to operate as a regional commuter airline. It will initially deploy ATR 72-600 aircraft on domestic routes, with plans to expand internationally at a later stage. Kochi has been identified as its main hub, and the airline is working with Cochin International Airport Limited to set up its base.
Both Al Hind Air and FlyExpress are expected to strengthen regional air connectivity, particularly in underserved markets. Under the government’s UDAN scheme, smaller carriers such as Star Air, IndiaOne Air and Fly91 have already entered regional routes.
The entry of new airlines also follows recent operational disruptions at IndiGo, which holds over 65 per cent of the domestic market. Earlier this month, the airline faced widespread flight cancellations and baggage issues, leading the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to summon senior executives for review.
Reiterating the government’s push to boost competition, Naidu said policy reforms and infrastructure expansion would continue to drive growth in the sector.
“The ministry has been working to encourage more airlines in Indian aviation, one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. Schemes like UDAN have enabled smaller carriers to play an important role in regional connectivity, and there is significant scope for further expansion,” he added.