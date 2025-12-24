Union Cabinet Approves Rs 12,015 Crore Delhi Metro Phase V(A), 13 New Stations to Be Added

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro, sanctioning a Rs 12,015 crore expansion that will add 13 new stations across three corridors spanning 16 kilometres.
The project is expected to take the city’s rapid transit network past the 400-kilometre mark within the next three years.
Under the new phase, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will construct three corridors aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity and reducing congestion along some of Delhi’s busiest routes.
“A very important decision has been taken regarding the expansion of the Delhi Metro. We all know how the Delhi Metro has positively transformed the lives of residents of Delhi and everyone who travels in and out of the city. With this expansion, a new chapter will be added to the Delhi Metro. For this purpose, a project worth Rs 12,015 crore has been sanctioned,” media reports quoted Ashwini Vaishnaw as saying.
Vaishnaw also highlighted the environmental benefits of the project, estimating that it will prevent approximately 33,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, adding, "The project is expected to be completed within three years".
The new expansion will strengthen connectivity between residential areas, commercial hubs, and transit interchanges, while providing commuters with more options and reducing travel time across the city.
With the approval of Phase V(A), Delhi Metro’s total operational length is set to surpass 400 km, making it one of the largest urban rail networks in the world.
The Delhi Metro has firmly established itself as the lifeline of the capital, handling an average of 65 lakh passenger trips every day. The busiest day on record saw 81.87 lakh journeys on August 8, 2025. Known for its punctuality, reliability, and safety, the metro has become a model for urban transit systems in India.
Currently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates 12 lines spanning approximately 395 kilometres, with 289 stations serving Delhi and the National Capital Region. This makes the Delhi Metro not only the largest metro network in India but also one of the biggest in the world, playing a crucial role in keeping the city moving efficiently.