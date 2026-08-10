Alanna Panday Announces Second Pregnancy with Husband Ivor McCray

Guwahati: A Social media content creator Alanna Panday, cousin of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, has announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Ivor McCray.

Alanna shared the news on Instagram through a heartwarming video featuring her husband and their son, River. In the video, she reveals her baby bump before showing a framed sonography image, as the family celebrates the arrival of their newest member.

“One more to love,” Alanna wrote in the caption.

After the announcement, several celebrities and friends congratulated the couple on social media. Among those who shared their wishes were Ananaya Pandey, Ahaan Pandey, Shibani Akhtar, Rysa Panday, Lara Dutta, Dino Morea, Karan Singh Grover and Anusha Dandekar. Alanna’s mother, Deanne Panday, also expressed her happiness, writing, “Grandma for the second time. God bless you.”

Alanna and Ivor tied the knot in Mumbai on 16th March , 2023, in a Hindu ceremony attended by several Bollywood celebrities. The couple welcomed their first child, son River, in 2024.

Alanna and Ivor, who are based in Los Angeles, also run a YouTube channel and regularly share glimpses of their lives with their followers.