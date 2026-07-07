Ali Abbas Zafar celebrates 10 years of Bollywood Movie Sultan

Guwahati: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has marked the 10th anniversary of his blockbuster Bollywood movie Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, by expressing gratitude to the cast, crew and audiences for their continued love and support.

Taking to Instagram, Zafar shared a carousel of images featuring glimpses from cinema halls, along with a still of Salman Khan in his iconic role as Sultan Ali Khan. Captioning the post, he wrote, "10 years of Sultan. @beingsalmankhan @anushkasharma @yrf and my lovely team. Thank you – the love just keeps growing."

Netizens quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, reminiscing about the film's impact. Actor Rajat Bedi also praised the film, commenting, "What a beautiful film."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Sultan was released in 2016. The film follows the journey of wrestler Sultan Ali Khan, played by Salman Khan, who takes up the sport to impress fellow wrestler Aarfa, portrayed by Anushka Sharma. His rise to fame is accompanied by personal struggles that ultimately test his relationships and resilience.

The film emerged as a major box office success and was also praised for its memorable soundtrack, featuring hit songs such as Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Jag Ghoomeya.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Although it was initially scheduled for release in April this year, the film has since been postponed, with the makers yet to announce a new release date.