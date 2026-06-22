Bollywood Hit: Seven Years of ‘Kabir Singh’ with Special Tribute

Guwahati: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has marked the 7th anniversary of the Bollywood romantic drama Kabir Singh by sharing a special tribute on social media, celebrating the film's popularity among audiences.

Taking to Instagram, Vanga posted a memorable fight sequence featuring lead actor Shahid Kapoor from the 2019 hit film. Alongside the clip, the filmmaker wrote, “7 years of Kabir Singh,” commemorating the milestone.

The post quickly attracted attention from netizens , who flooded the comments section with messages praising the film and Shahid Kapoor's performance. Many described the role as one of the actor's finest performances, while others expressed excitement about Vanga's upcoming projects.

Released in 2019, Kabir Singh starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was the Hindi remake of his acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood releases of the year and was widely praised for its performances and music. However, it also generated considerable debate, with some critics arguing that it portrayed toxic behaviour and misogynistic attitudes in a problematic manner.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently working on Cocktail 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in key roles.