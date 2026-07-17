All IndiGo Flights Shift to Guwahati Airport's Terminal 2 from 20th July

Guwahati: In a major update for air travellers, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati has announced that all IndiGo flights will operate exclusively from the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 (T2) from 12:01 am on 20th July.

With the transition, all IndiGo arrivals and departures at Guwahati Airport will be handled solely from Terminal 2. Airport authorities said the move is aimed at providing passengers with a smoother, more efficient and modern travel experience.

The newly developed terminal has been designed to meet the growing demand for air travel in the Northeast. It is expected to significantly enhance the airport's operational capacity while offering world-class passenger amenities.

Inspired by Assam's traditional bamboo architecture, Terminal 2 showcases the state's rich cultural heritage while incorporating modern and environmentally sustainable infrastructure. The terminal has also received international recognition for its innovative design and is regarded as one of the country's most advanced airport facilities.

Passengers travelling on IndiGo flights from 20th July onwards have been advised to report directly to Terminal 2 for check-in, security screening and boarding. To ensure a smooth transition, the airport has installed clear directional signage and information displays, while additional support staff will be deployed across the terminal to assist passengers.

Airport authorities said the shift marks a significant milestone in the phased operational rollout of Terminal 2 and further strengthens Guwahati Airport's position as the gateway to Northeast India. The move is also expected to improve passenger convenience and support the region's growing aviation needs.