Former Government Official Urge Guwahati Airport To Include Assamese In Public Announcements

Guwahati: The absence of Assamese in public announcements at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has drawn attention, as three prominent retired public servants urging the airport department to introduce the Assamese language alongside English and Hindi.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Airport Officer of LGBIA, the former officials pointed out that all public announcements at the newly opened Terminal 2 are currently made only in English and Hindi, despite Assamese being the principal language of the state and widely understood across the Northeast.

The appeal was jointly submitted by former Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia, former IPS officer Jyotirmoy Chakrabarty, and retired ACS officer Mukul Chandra Gogoi. They called on the airport authorities to ensure that Assamese is included in all public announcements along with English and Hindi.

The signatories argued that the current practice appears inconsistent with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which encourage the use of regional languages in airport communications alongside Hindi and English.

Showcasing the importance of effective communication, particularly during emergencies, the former officials said the inclusion of Assamese is not merely a matter of linguistic representation but also a critical safety requirement. They cautioned that the absence of the regional language during emergency announcements could lead to confusion among passengers and potentially compromise public safety.

They further stated that announcements in Assamese would help passengers better understand and respond promptly to safety instructions, both within the airport terminal and on board aircraft, thereby enhancing overall passenger safety and accessibility