Alleged Abduction of Minor Girl in Silchar Under Investigation

Guwahati: An alleged abduction case involving a 7th standard girl has caused in Silchar, with the Bajrang Dal demanding the immediate arrest of the prime accused and warning of protests if prompt action is not taken.

As per the allegations, the minor, who was living with her family in Mizoram, came into contact with a man identified as Sebul Hussain Barbhuiya, a resident of Silchar who had travelled to the state for work. The family alleged that the accused concealed his identity, posed as a Hindu, and developed a relationship with the girl before allegedly luring her away on the promise of marriage.

The family further claimed that the accused was attempting to take the girl to Kerala. However, when the pair reached Lumding railway station, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) reportedly became suspicious and attempted to intervene. The accused allegedly fled the scene, while the authorities informed the girl's family.

After arriving in Lumding, the family recovered the girl and began bringing her back to Silchar. However, they alleged that the accused intercepted them at Silchar railway station, assaulted family members, and forcibly took the minor away once again.

After a complaint lodged by the family, police launched an investigation. On 5th July , the girl was rescued from the Madhurband area of Silchar.

Despite the girl's rescue, the prime accused remains absconding. The victim's family and members of the Bajrang Dal have expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in his arrest.

The organisation has alleged that the case may be linked to an interstate human trafficking network and claimed that similar incidents have occurred in the past.

Warning of further action, the Bajrang Dal said it would launch protests against the administration if the accused is not arrested within a reasonable timeframe.

More Details are awaited