Silchar Police Arrests Two and Seize Stolen Vehicle Parts from Scrap Dealer Shop

Guwahati: Silchar Sadar Police have cracked an alleged theft racket after raiding a scrap dealer's shop in the town, recovering a large quantity of suspected stolen property and arresting two persons.

The accused have been identified as Shahabuddin Laskar aged 55, and Rahim Uddin Choudhury aged 25, both residents of the Madhurband area in Silchar.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out a raid at the scrap shop and recovered a cache of suspected stolen items, including two motorcycles, several motorcycle silencers, valuable spare parts, three cutting machines, a battery charging machine, tyres and other equipment.

As per preliminary investigation, police suspect that motorcycles and other valuables stolen from different parts of the town were dismantled, with their parts stored at the scrap shop before being sold in the scrap market.

Both accused were arrested during the operation, and all the recovered items have been seized as evidence.Police said the investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the alleged theft racket and ascertain the full extent of the operation.

More Details are awaited