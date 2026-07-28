Alleged Rs 52.76 Lakh SVEP Fund Scam Surfaces in Assam's Bongaigaon, Probe Demanded

Alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 52.76 lakh under the Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) have surfaced in Assam's Bongaigaon district, triggering demands for a detailed investigation and immediate administrative action.

The alleged embezzlement is reported to have occurred in the Srijangram Development Block, where the president of the Block Resource Centre (BRC), Morzina Khatun, and its secretary, Laili Begum, have been accused of misappropriating funds intended for implementing the Centre-sponsored rural entrepreneurship scheme.

According to allegations, the suspected financial irregularities were detected during a financial audit of the programme. However, local stakeholders have questioned the department's handling of the matter, alleging that the two accused were given additional time even after the audit flagged discrepancies.

They further claimed that the delay was intended to protect those allegedly involved. These allegations, however, have not been independently verified.

A written complaint has been lodged at Abhayapuri Police Station over the alleged misappropriation. However, complainants have alleged that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the case so far.

Meanwhile, several local organisations have expressed concern over the alleged scam, claiming that the misappropriation may not have been limited to the two office-bearers alone. They have demanded a comprehensive investigation to identify all those who may have been involved.

The Koch Rajbongshi Sangram Samiti and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad have called for an impartial probe into the alleged misuse of public funds.

The organisations warned that if the district administration fails to take prompt action against those responsible, they would launch a democratic agitation demanding accountability.

No official statement has been issued by the district administration or the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission regarding the allegations at the time of filing this report.