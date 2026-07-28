Assam Government Fast-Tracked Flood and Erosion Protection Work in Jorhat

Guwahati: The Assam Government has stepped up its efforts to strengthen flood control and erosion prevention infrastructure, with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing significant progress on restoration work in Jorhat district.

In a post on the social media platform twitter, Sarma states the government is promptly implementing measures to reinforce the state's anti-flood and anti-erosion defences ahead of future monsoon challenges. He stated that the administration is using proven geotube technology to restore and strengthen vulnerable embankments affected by erosion and flooding.

Sarma also states that around 60 per cent of the restoration work has already been completed on the Kakodonga, Bhogdoi, Jhanji and Charaipani embankments in Jorhat. This measure is aimed at enhancing the resilience of these embankments, reducing the risk of breaches and protecting nearby communities from recurring floods and riverbank erosion.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving Assam's flood management infrastructure through modern engineering solutions. The ongoing restoration projects form part of the state's broader strategy to minimise the impact of annual floods and safeguard lives, agricultural land and critical public infrastructure in vulnerable regions.