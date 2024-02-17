Ambubachi Mela: Kamakhya Devi Bleeding Goddess

The Ambubachi Mela stands is a unique event gathering of beliefs, rituals and mysticism in honour of Kamakhya Devi known as the Kamakhya Devi Bleeding Goddess.

This annual festival attracts millions of devotees from far off places to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. They participates in the rituals of the temple and to seek blessings in order to immerse themselves in a spiritual state.

The Ambubachi Mela, held during the rainy season, symbolizes the fertility cult associated with Kamakhya Devi, the presiding deity of the temple.

During this time, the Maa Kamakhya devi bleeding goddess goes through her annual menstrual cycle, which is believed to symbolize the creative power of a woman and her natural forces.

Rituals Observance: Devotees flock to the main Kamakhya Temple to watch rituals and participate in the Ambubachi Mela. A special holy ritual takes place as the temple doors for three consecutive days to symbolize the goddess’ menstruation cycle.

After the completion of the three days, the gates of the temple are opened again and devotees are allowed to seek blessings from the goddess.

The Mela holds great significance in the lives of devotees, who believe that the worship of Maa Kamakhya devi bleeding goddess during the menstruation brings prosperity, fertility and fulfillment of desires and is a time for introspection, purification and spiritual rejuvenation.

Apart from it's religious significance, Ambubachi Mela is also a vibrant cultural enrichment, with folk songs, dances and local foods and the whole atmosphere reverberates with devotion, joy and celebrations as devotees come together to celebrate the divine feminine power the glory of the deity.

History and Significance of Devi Kamakhya

The tale of the bleeding Goddess Kamakhya is the cornerstone of Ambubachi Mela and is steeped in Hindu mythology and ancient legends.

According to the legends, the beginning of Goddess Kamakhya’s menstrual cycle is linked to an incident in Hindu scriptures, especially The Shiva Purana.

The story starts with the marriage of Shiva, the supreme God of destruction, with his wife Sati who the daughter of King Daksha. Sati, the daughter of a powerful king chose to marry Shiva, who was often depicted as an ascetic abode in the mountains.

Initially, King Daksha was not ready to accept their union and did not invite Lord Shiva for the grand Yagna which he had organized. Despite of several protests, Sati however attended the Yagna by herself alone, where her father humiliated her.

This was a turning point as Sati could not resist the fact that she and her beloved father was insulted by her own father , Sati burnt herself in the sacrificial fire. When Lord Śhiva heard of Sati's death, he was filled with extreme grief and anger.

So he carried the lifeless body of his wife on his shoulders and began to perform a divine dance of destruction popularly known as Taṇḍava.

With efforts to pacify her and prevent further destruction, Lord Vishnu came to know about it and intervened using his Sudarshan Chakra to dismember Sati’s body parts which felt in different parts of the India.

These places came to be known as Shakti Peeths that are dedicated to fallen parts of Sati’s body. Maa Kamakhya Temple located on the Nilachal Hill in Guwahati is believed to be the place where Sati’s Yoni (women genitalia) fell and hence it came to be known as one of the most revered and Holy Shakti Peeths in India



According to the tales of Hindu mythology, Kamakhya devi bleeding goddess is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Sati who is the wife of Lord Shiva.

The temple situated on the peak of Nilachal Hill is considered to be one of the holy Shakti Peeths, where the Yoni (female genitalia) is being worshipped.

Various devotees from all around the country and abroad visit the Kamakhya Temple with various wishes and offer their prayers to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

It is thereby believed that by worshiping Maa Kamakhya with pure devotion and sincerity, they gets fulfillment of their desires and is blessed with health, wealth and prosperity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Who is Goddess Kamakhya Devi ?

Goddess Kamakhya Devi or Maa Kamakhya is a revered deity in Hindu mythology, especially in the Shakta tradition . She is worshipsped as the divine feminine power and is believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Sati, the wife of Lord Shiva.

The Kamakhya Temple on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam is dedicated to her worship. Kamakhya devi bleeding goddess is often associated with fertility, desire and feminine creative power. Devotees flock to his temple seeking blessings of health, prosperity and fulfillment of their wishes.

2. What is the price of Kamakhya Devi Red Cloth?

The offering of a Red Cloth (known as Vastra) to Maa Kamakhya is a common practice among devotees visiting her temple. The red cloth symbolizes devotion, purity and faith in the deity.

The price of this cloth can vary from 250 to 300 depending on the quantity, quality and location of purchase. The clothes can usually be purchased near the temple gate or adjacent markets. For elaborate and elaborate pieces, the cost can range from a few dollars to large sums for praying kamakhya devi bleeding goddess.

3. Can we visit Kamakhya Temple on periods?

There is an age-old tradition associated with Kamakhya temple and the deity of kamakhya devi bleeding goddess which forbids women from entering it during menstruation cycle.

The ritual is based on the belief that women are in harmony with the body rhythms of the Goddess at this time. Although there is no legal restriction on women visiting the temple during the festival, respecting the religious sentiments and traditions of the place it is advised to abide by the unsaid rule of the land.

4. Is it true Kamakhya Devi really bleeds?

The belief of kamakhya devi bleeding undergoes the menstruation cycle is deeply evident in the religious and cultural beliefs surrounding the Kamakhya temple which is known as Kamakhya devi bleeding goddess.

But however there is no such accurate scientific evidence to support the practice, devotees firmly believes that the Goddess does menstruate during the Annual Ambubachi Mela. TheKamakhya devi bleeding goddess is considered a sacred and mystical deity that symbolizes the divine femininity, fertility and creation.

5. Where is Kamakhya Devi Temple situated?

The Kamakhya Temple is located on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, India. It is one of the most believed Shakti Peeths (holy places dedicated to Goddess Shakti) in Hindu religion.

The fact about this temple is that consists of several shrines and pavilions dedicated to various deities, with Kamakhya Devi bleeding goddess as the presiding deity. Every year the temple attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists, who come to receive blessings, witness rituals and experience the spiritual atmosphere of this ancient site.