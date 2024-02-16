Russia: Jailed Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Dies in Prison

MOSCOW: Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been declared dead by the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region in Russia, after collapsing and losing consciousness on Friday.

The prison service in a statement said that Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp and had lost consciousness immediately.

The statement indicated that despite all resuscitation efforts, they were unsuccessful. Paramedics confirmed the death of the convict.

Navalny, aged 47, was one of Putin's most prominent and enduring critics. He was imprisoned in a facility located approximately 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle, where he was serving a 19-year sentence under a “special regime”.