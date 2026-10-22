Amir Shokeen’s Brother Calls Him ‘Miscreant’ Amid Racial Remarks Controversy

Guwahati: a Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen’s brother, Mohammed Wasim Raja, has described him as a “miscreant” with several cases registered against him, amid a controversy over a viral video allegedly showing Shokeen making racial remarks against a youth from Tripura.

Speaking about their estranged relationship, Raja accused his brother of extortion and illegally occupying properties. He also alleged that Shokeen had taken possession of his property and said the family had severed ties with him 12–14 years ago.

“Amir Shokeen is a miscreant who has many cases filed against him,” Raja said, adding that his brother had allegedly been involved in extortion and illegal property occupation.

The controversy erupted after a video purportedly showed Shokeen calling a youth from Tripura “Chinese” and making derogatory remarks about his appearance. The video drew widespread criticism on social media, raising concerns over racial stereotyping and discrimination against people from the Northeast.

In response, Shokeen issued an apology on Facebook, claiming the video was scripted and that the youth was known to him. He maintained that the exchange was intended as humour and that he had no intention of offending anyone.

Shokeen also apologised to the people of Tripura, expressing regret over the incident.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma has demanded that Shokeen be brought to Tripura for investigation into the controversy.