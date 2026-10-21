Content Creator Amir Shokeen Apologises Over Alleged Racial Remarks Against Tripura Youth

Guwahati: A Self-proclaimed content creator Amir Shokeen has apologised after a video allegedly showing him making racial remarks against a boy from Tripura surfaced on social media. In a consecutive Facebook post, Shokeen claimed that the video was scripted and that the man featured in it was known to him. He said the ,man had previously worked at a friend’s cafe in Ahmedabad and described the exchange as a humorous video in which both people were joking. He maintained that he had no intention of insulting anyone.

“I had no intention of saying anything bad about anyone. If anyone felt bad, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. I respect everyone,” Shokeen wrote.

He also issued a separate apology to the people of Tripura, expressing regret over the controversy. “My brothers from Tripura, I apologise to all of you with folded hands. Brotherhood is top priority. I am sorry,” he added.

The controversy erupted after the video allegedly showed a man being mocked as “Chinese” and subjected to derogatory remarks. The footage prompted criticism online, with many condemning the use of racial stereotypes under the guise of humour.

Tripura Motha MLA Paul Dangshu has urged the Delhi Police to take immediate legal action over the alleged incident. He stressed that racial abuse should not be dismissed as a joke or justified as social media content.

The incident has renewed concerns over racial discrimination against people from the Northeast and calls for greater accountability among online content creators.