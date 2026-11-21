Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 21st November, assured residents affected by the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh that they would receive the country's best rehabilitation package.

Addressing the gathering during the President's Police Colour Award Ceremony at Banderdewa, Amit Shah sought to reassure residents of Siang about the proposed hydropower project.

He said the government would prioritise discussions with affected communities before reaching a final decision on the project.

"On this, I would like to assure my people of Siang that we will move ahead with positive discussions, consultations regarding this project and only through dialogue will we come to a final decision. You need not worry about this," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also gave a direct assurance on rehabilitation, stating that affected residents would receive the country's best package without compromise.

"Without any compromise, country's best rehabilitation package will be offered to the people of Siang," he said.

Shah's assurance addresses concerns among communities that could be affected by the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The Home Minister promised that rehabilitation provisions would not involve any compromise. However, he did not specify the financial value, compensation structure or individual benefits of the proposed package in his quoted remarks.

The assurance comes against the backdrop of concerns raised by local organisations and residents over potential displacement, submergence of villages and the loss of ancestral land.

People of Arunchal Pradesh have also expressed concerns about the possible impact on indigenous cultural identity.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has an installed capacity of 11,200 MW and is associated with power generation, revenue generation and national development.

Its strategic importance is also linked to China's proposed hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river. The river enters India as the Siang, making developments concerning its waters a matter of interest for India.

The project therefore involves both development objectives and concerns raised by communities living in the affected region.

According to Amit Shah, the government will move forward through positive discussions and consultations with the people of Siang.

He explicitly stated that dialogue would determine the final decision concerning the project. Shah also urged reassurance among affected residents by promising the country's best rehabilitation package without compromise.

The assurance places engagement with local communities at the centre of the government's stated approach to the proposed 11,200 MW project.