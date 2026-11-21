Guwahati: The Meghalaya government launched an online portal on Thursday, enabling eligible electric vehicle (EV) owners to apply for purchase and scrappage incentives under the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026.

As per government announcement, the newly launched portal provides an online platform for eligible electric vehicle owners to apply for financial incentives under the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026.

The Department of Transport and Civil Aviation developed the portal with technical collaboration from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Meghalaya.

The initiative is intended to make the application process for purchase and scrappage benefits more accessible by allowing eligible applicants to submit their applications online.

The portal's launch follows the notification of the state EV policy on 7th October, 2026. The Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026, provides purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, with different amounts for private and commercial vehicles.

For electric two-wheelers, private buyers can receive purchase incentives of up to Rs 15,000. The maximum purchase incentive for commercial electric two-wheelers is Rs 25,000.

For electric four-wheelers, the policy provides purchase incentives of up to Rs 25,000.

These incentives are subject to the vehicle-category limits and beneficiary caps specified under the state policy.

The policy also provides a 100% waiver of Motor Vehicle Tax and Registration Fees.

Apart from purchase subsidies, the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026, includes financial incentives for eligible vehicle scrappage.

For electric two-wheelers, the scrappage incentive is Rs 10,000. The benefits are higher for electric four-wheelers. Eligible private electric four-wheeler owners can receive scrappage incentives of up to Rs 50,000.

Commercial electric four-wheelers are eligible for scrappage incentives of up to Rs 2 lakh, the highest personal incentive amount specified in the supplied policy details. These benefits are subject to the eligibility conditions and limits prescribed under the policy.

The online incentive portal was launched on November 19, 2026, to facilitate applications from eligible electric vehicle owners.

The Department of Transport and Civil Aviation is responsible for the portal's development and implementation, with NIC Meghalaya serving as its technology partner.