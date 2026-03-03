Amit Shah Assures Hindu Refugees of Citizenship, Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Infiltration

Kolkata: Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the infiltration issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that no Hindu refugee would lose citizenship.
Addressing a public rally Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas, on Monday, Shah assured Hindu refugees from Bangladesh that they need not worry about losing citizenship.
“Had Mamata Banerjee not opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act, every Hindu refugee from Bangladesh would have already received citizenship. I want to assure all Hindu refugees that the BJP government stands with you, and not a single refugee will lose their citizenship,” Shah said.
Shah also promised to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for state government employees within 45 days of a BJP government taking office and to fill all vacant government posts by December.
Later, he criticised the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly failing to curb infiltration, claiming that only names are currently being removed from electoral rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
“At present, only names are being removed from the voter rolls, and Mamata Didi appears unsettled. Once the BJP forms the government, we will identify and remove every infiltrator from West Bengal,” Shah said.
Mounting a broader attack on Banerjee, Shah accused her of appeasing infiltrators from Bangladesh and failing to promote cultural and religious projects.
“We have developed the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath corridor, and the Mahakal corridor. While you did nothing during this time, now you are setting up temples, which I welcome. But what purpose does the Babri Masjid serve?” Shah said referring to a mosque being constructed by suspended TMC legislator Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad.
Shah alleged that Banerjee orchestrated the mosque project through Kabir and accused her of dynastic politics.
“Humayun Kabir and Mamata Didi are part of the same coin. Both Hindus and Muslims have realised what sort of a person Mamata Banerjee is,” he said.
The rally forms part of the BJP’s campaign strategy ahead of upcoming elections in West Bengal, aiming to consolidate support among communities affected by the citizenship debate and highlight alleged governance lapses of the TMC government.