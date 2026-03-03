Manipur CM Urges Citizens to Join Hands in Wildlife Conservation on World Wildlife Day 2026

Imphal: On the occasion of World Wildlife Day 2026, Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Wednesday urged every citizen, particularly the youth, community leaders, and institutions, to actively participate in conservation efforts and contribute to the protection of the state’s rich biodiversity.
Highlighting this year’s theme, “Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihoods,” Yumnam said, “Nature is not merely a resource, but a living heritage that sustains our health, culture and economy. In a biodiversity-rich state like Manipur, our forests, hills and wetlands are invaluable treasures that support countless livelihoods and preserve age-old traditional knowledge.”
"I urge every citizen, especially our youth, community leaders and institutions, to actively participate in conservation efforts—through awareness, responsible practices and community stewardship," he added.
The Chief Minister also called for widespread awareness campaigns, responsible environmental practices, and community stewardship initiatives.
“By safeguarding our natural heritage, we secure a sustainable and prosperous future for the coming generations. Together, let us act today to save tomorrow and make our Earth a healthier, greener and more resilient home for all,” he added.
The Chief Minister emphasised that conservation is a shared responsibility for the well-being of both people and ecosystems.
Yumnam pointed out that Manipur’s forests, wetlands, and hills not only house a remarkable variety of flora and fauna but also provide vital resources for local communities and support traditional knowledge systems that have been preserved for generations.
The Chief Minister also stressed that medicinal and aromatic plants, central to this year’s theme, play a critical role in healthcare, livelihoods, and cultural practices.
Ending his message, Yumnam extended warm greetings to citizens on World Wildlife Day 2026.