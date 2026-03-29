Amit Shah Targets Congress, Vows Action Against Infiltrators in Assam

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of encouraging illegal migration in Assam and asserted that the BJP would take firm action against infiltrators if voted to power again.
Addressing a public gathering in Sonitpur, Shah criticised the Congress for enacting the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act, alleging that it was aimed at facilitating the entry of infiltrators into the state.
“The Congress government passed the IMDT Act with the intention of encouraging infiltrators into Assam. I assure you once again that we will remove infiltrators,” he said.
Referring to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Shah said it is being carried out across the country but is being opposed by the opposition.
He also took a swipe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi, questioning their stance on the issue.
“If Gaurav Gogoi comes here, ask him why he is opposing the SIR. He should clarify to the people of Assam whether he stands with infiltrators or against them,” Shah said.
The Home Minister claimed that infiltration has been effectively curbed in the state over the past decade.
“In the last ten years, we have stopped infiltrators. No infiltrator can enter Assam now. They are taking away jobs meant for our youth and have no rights on this land,” he said.
Appealing to voters, Shah urged them to give the BJP another term in power.
“Form a BJP government for the third time. In the next five years, we will selectively remove infiltrators from Assam,” he said.
He also claimed that the BJP government has reclaimed over 1.25 lakh acres of land from alleged encroachment, adding that such drives would continue.