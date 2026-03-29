Vote for Assam’s Future, Not Just Government: Amit Shah Tells Voters

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged voters in Assam to cast their ballots with a focus on the state’s long-term future, saying the upcoming elections should be seen as a step towards peace, development and security.
Addressing a public meeting in Sonitpur district, Shah said voters should not treat the election as merely a choice to re-elect Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, but as an opportunity to shape Assam’s future.
“Do not think you are voting only to make Himanta Biswa Sarma Chief Minister again. Your vote should be to make Assam free of infiltrators and to build a peaceful and developed state,” he added.
Shah also claimed that the BJP-led government has brought stability to Assam over the past decade, contrasting it with earlier years marked by violence.
He said the state, which had witnessed shootings and bomb blasts during the Congress regime, has now become “terrorism-free” under the BJP’s rule.
“In the last 10 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have worked to establish peace in Assam through multiple agreements and by bringing around 10,000 youths back into the mainstream after they laid down arms,” Shah said.
With polling scheduled for April 9, political parties have intensified their campaigns across the state as the election draws closer.