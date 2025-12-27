Amit Shah to inaugurate Guwahati Police Commissionerate, Command Centre on Dec 29

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate Guwahati’s new Police Commissionerate along with an Integrated Command and Control Centre on December 29, marking a major step towards strengthening urban security infrastructure in Assam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
Sarma informed that the Integrated Command and Control Centre will oversee real-time monitoring of over 2,000 CCTV cameras installed across Guwahati, enabling faster emergency response, improved traffic management and more effective crime prevention.
The newly established Police Commissionerate is designed to streamline law enforcement operations and improve coordination in the city.
"A major boost to Guwahati's safety🎦On 29th December, Adarniya @AmitShah ji is set to inaugurate Guwahati's new Police Commissionerate and an Integrated Command and Control Centre which will monitor over 2,000 CCTVs to bolster security & emergency response systems in the State," Sarma wrote on X.
The inauguration is expected to significantly enhance policing and surveillance capabilities in the state capital.
The initiative reflects the Centre’s emphasis on technology-driven governance and modern policing, aimed at ensuring greater public safety in rapidly expanding urban areas.
Apart from this, the Home Minister will also inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha, the largest auditorium in the Northeast with a seating capacity of 5,000, during his visit on December 29.
The facility, named in honor of Assam’s cultural icons, is expected to become a major addition to the state’s cultural infrastructure.
"Presenting to you the Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha, the region's largest auditorium with a capacity of 5,000 seats to be inaugurated by Adarniya @AmitShah ji on 29th December. Built in record time it is named after the icons of Assam's cultural landscape as a tribute to them," Sarma said.