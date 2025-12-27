Biswanath District Administration Strengthens Teaching Services

Biswanath: In a major administrative move to enhance the standard of education, Biswanath District Administration has handed over posting orders to newly appointed teachers for high schools and higher secondary schools in the district. This will result in filling existing vacancies and helping to enhance the academic structure of institutions in the region.
A total of 178 teachers received their postings, comprising 144 graduate teachers and 34 postgraduate teachers. The postings have been done to fill vacant posts in government schools, with the aim of facilitating the schools to operate effectively to provide support to students academically.
The posting orders have been officially disseminated through a special programme that has been organised at the conference hall of the Biswanath Zila Parishad. This programme has been an important juncture for newly appointed teachers, who are soon going to enter their professional life at their respective institutions.
Furthermore, while delivering a speech on the occasion, Biswanath District Commissioner Lakshinandan Saharia congratulated the newly-appointed teachers on their job and motivated them to work with dedication, sincerity, and a positive attitude. While appreciating the role of the teachers in moulding the future of the coming generation of a society, Mr Saharia appealed to the recruits to contribute towards raising the educational standards of the district.
The District Commissioner also mentioned that the teaching fraternity has a very important role, not only in the educational but also in the moral development of the children. These newly appointed tutors will play a very important part in the overall development of children.
The event was attended by the Additional District Commissioner, Ms Kabita Kakati Konwar, who handles matters related to the Education Department, Mr Prabhat Das, Inspector of Schools, and other officials and staff from the Education Department and the District Administration. This indicated that the administration was committed to ensuring that everything runs accordingly and smoothly for an improved education sector.
The deployment of posting orders is a step in the right direction in addressing the shortage of teachers and enhancing the environment for studying in the Biswanath district. The appointment of new teachers will bring positive changes in the performance of students in schools.