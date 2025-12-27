Biswanath District Administration Strengthens Teaching Services

Biswanath: In a major administrative move to enhance the standard of education, Biswanath District Administration has handed over posting orders to newly appointed teachers for high schools and higher secondary schools in the district. This will result in filling existing vacancies and helping to enhance the academic structure of institutions in the region.

A total of 178 teachers received their postings, comprising 144 graduate teachers and 34 postgraduate teachers. The postings have been done to fill vacant posts in government schools, with the aim of facilitating the schools to operate effectively to provide support to students academically.

The posting orders have been officially disseminated through a special programme that has been organised at the conference hall of the Biswanath Zila Parishad. This programme has been an important juncture for newly appointed teachers, who are soon going to enter their professional life at their respective institutions.