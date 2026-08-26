Amit Shah’s Manipur Visit Likely in October Amid NRC-Census Debate

Imphal: Manipur is likely to witness a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the first week of October, with the proposed Senapati Medical College expected to be a key focus of his itinerary.

The possibility of Shah’s visit was discussed during a meeting with Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in New Delhi. The Chief Minister’s Office said Shah assured the state government of continued support from the Centre for Manipur’s development.

If the visit takes place as proposed, Shah is expected to inaugurate the foundation work for the government medical college planned in Senapati district. The state Cabinet has already given in-principle approval to the project.

The proposed institution is expected to improve access to specialised healthcare in the hill district while also creating opportunities for medical education and employment.

Its location in Senapati, a predominantly Naga-inhabited area, also gives the project significance from the perspective of expanding public infrastructure in the state’s hill regions.

Shah’s proposed trip would mark his return to Manipur after more than two years. He was last in the state in April 2024 for an election campaign in Imphal. Earlier, following the outbreak of ethnic violence in 2023, he had visited Manipur and held meetings with political representatives, community leaders and civil society groups.

The proposed October visit also comes as the NRC-before-Census demand gains prominence in Manipur. Several state legislators have travelled to New Delhi to seek the Centre’s intervention, while representatives of 14 civil society organisations have separately approached Union ministers and officials over the demand.

Those backing the proposal want citizenship verification to be undertaken before the Census and any subsequent delimitation exercise.

With development and politically sensitive issues both dominating discussions in the state, Shah’s proposed visit is expected to assume wider significance. The Centre is likely to announce the detailed schedule and itinerary at a later stage.