Manipur a symbol of unity and sporting excellence, says CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said that the state stands as a shining example of unity in diversity, with 36 communities living together in harmony, and has made an unparalleled contribution to Indian sports.

Addressing an event, organised in connection with the International Olympic Day Run, the Chief Minister said that Manipuri athletes have consistently brought glory to the nation and asserted that no Indian contingent participating in major international sporting events can be considered complete without players from Manipur.

Singh on Tuesday attended the International Olympic Day Run and Tree Plantation programme organised by the Manipur Olympic Association at the courtyard of the Olympic Bhavan, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal.

Speaking at the programme, the Chief Minister said that Manipur is a land where 36 communities have lived together in harmony for decades and that no Indian contingent in major international sporting events is complete without Manipuri players. He remarked that Manipur has consistently brought laurels to the nation through the exceptional achievements of its sportspersons.

The Chief Minister stated that in recognition of the state's immense contribution to Indian sports, the country's first National Sports University was established in Manipur. He informed that the university infrastructure is nearing completion and that he had recently inspected the campus.

Recalling his own experience as a Taekwondo player, the Chief Minister said that while winning medals and representing the country at prestigious international events such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Games are important, the greatest lesson imparted by sports is discipline.

He urged young athletes to always respect their teachers and coaches, maintain harmony irrespective of community, and cultivate determination and perseverance not only in sports but also in education and every aspect of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, who also holds the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio, said that India is preparing to host the 2036 Olympic Games and that the country is identifying and nurturing sporting talent from different states across various disciplines with the aim of achieving greater success at the Olympics.

He noted that despite its small population, Manipur has produced 19 Olympians, a remarkable achievement compared to many larger States. The Minister further stated that the existing sports equipment, much of which dates back to the 5th National Games held in 1999, is no longer compatible with present-day competitive standards.

He informed that the Chief Minister has assured a provision of Rs 5 crore during the current financial year for the procurement of modern sports equipment to support athletes. Govindas Singh also urged players to remain disciplined, stay away from drugs and strive to become healthy and responsible citizens. (IANS)

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