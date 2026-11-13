Amritpal Singh Gets One-Day Interim Bail to Attend Grandmother's Cremation

Guwahati: The Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has been granted one-day interim bail by a local court on Friday, 13th November , to attend the cremation of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, in Jallupur Khera village, Amritsar, Punjab. The decision follows a request from his family, with the cremation scheduled for 14th November.

Amritpal Singh, the independent MP from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency, received one-day interim bail after a request from his family to attend his grandmother's final rites. His grandmother, Charan Kaur, died at the age of 84, as per information. The cremation has been scheduled for Saturday at Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar.

The family reportedly sought permission for the MP to attend the ceremony while he remains in custody at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.Dakha MLA Ayali publicly appealed for permission for Amritpal Singh to attend his grandmother's last rites.

Speaking about the family's request, Ayali said: “Bhai Amritpal Singh's grandmother, Mata Charan Kaur, has passed away, and her family has postponed the cremation in the hope that he might be allowed one last glimpse of her.”

The MLA's statement highlighted the family's hope that Amritpal Singh would be able to attend the cremation and pay his final respects to his grandmother. Amritpal Singh was arrested in April 2023 following a crackdown linked to the February 2023 incident involving the storming of Ajnala police station.

He was initially detained under the National Security Act (NSA). According to the reporter's background information, his NSA detention ended in April 2026. However, he was re-arrested in April 2026 in connection with the Ajnala case and continues to remain lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail. His custody in Assam has been central to the family's request for permission to bring him to Punjab for the cremation.

Amritpal Singh contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate and won the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in Punjab. His electoral victory came after his arrest in April 2023. He continued to be associated with the constituency while remaining in custody.

The latest court decision concerns his request to attend a family ceremony in Punjab while he remains lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail. Charan Kaur's cremation is scheduled for Saturday, 14th November, at Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar district, Punjab.

The permission will allow him to attend the cremation of his 84-year-old grandmother, although the supplied information does not specify the exact conditions attached to the interim bail order.