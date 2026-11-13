Kaziranga Accident Update : At Least 23 Killed in Minibus-Truck Collision

Guwahati: At least 26 people were killed in a major road accident near Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district on 13th November , after a Traveller minibus carrying around 35 passengers collided head-on with a container truck at Rangajan. The death toll stood at 23 as of 5 pm, while injured passengers were taken to Kohora Model Hospital.

The accident occurred at Rangajan near Kaziranga at approximately 3:15 pm on Friday, as per information the Traveller minibus reportedly collided head-on with a container truck, leaving several passengers injured.

The initial information identified the minibus as a vehicle carrying approximately 35 passengers. At least 23 people had died by 5 pm. The exact circumstances that led to the collision have not yet been independently established.

The two vehicles involved in the accident were identified by their registration numbers. The Traveller minibus bore registration number AS02AC6690, while the container truck carried registration number KA01AT0977.

The collision took place near Kaziranga in Golaghat district. The accident involved a vehicle reportedly travelling from Jorhat and a container truck whose route remains disputed in the available accounts.

The injured passengers were taken to Kohora Model Hospital for medical treatment after the collision. The initial information indicates that several passengers sustained injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the Rangajan collision remain unclear, with differing accounts emerging about the vehicles' movements before the crash.

Moreover, the truck driver's states that he was travelling from Tezpur. He also claimed that the Traveller had hit the container truck. The accident reportedly happened around 3:15 pm on 13th November at Rangajan. The Traveller was carrying around 35 passengers when it collided with the container truck.