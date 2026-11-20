Guwahati: A five-member Punjab Police team arrived at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on 20th November to escort Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh to Punjab.

Amritpal Singh, who represents Khadoor Sahib in Parliament and heads Waris Punjab De, has been lodged at Dibrugarh Central Jail since 23rd April, 2023.

The court has granted him temporary custodial parole following the death of his grandmother, Chauran Kaur, also spelt Charan Kaur, aged 84.

She died on 8th November. The court's directions allow Amritpal Singh to attend her cremation in Punjab while remaining in police custody throughout the visit.

According to the supplied schedule, the cremation ceremony will take place on 21st November between 12 noon and 3 pm.

The five-member Punjab Police team reached Dibrugarh Central Jail on November 20 to facilitate his transfer to Punjab under the court's directions. The police team is being led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar Rural.

Amritpal Singh's temporary parole is custodial in nature. He will remain under police custody during his visit to Punjab to attend the cremation.

The court's directions also specify the arrangements for the subsequent religious ceremonies and his return to Assam.

The permission does not indicate a release from custody. He is expected to return to Dibrugarh Central Jail on 22nd November.

The schedule provided for Amritpal Singh's visit includes the following events:

November 21: Cremation of his grandmother between 12 noon and 3 pm.

November 22: Return to Dibrugarh Central Jail.

November 22: Collection of ashes through video conferencing.

November 23: Bhog ceremony through video conferencing.

The ash collection and bhog ceremony are scheduled to take place through video conferencing, according to the supplied information.

Amritpal Singh's temporary custodial parole is limited to attending the specified last rites and related arrangements. He is expected to return to Dibrugarh following the cremation.