Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has appointed senior IPS officer Anurag Agrawal as interim Director General of Police (DGP), effective Thursday, after the retirement of incumbent Idashisha Nongrang.

The Meghalaya government's Home (Police) Department issued the notification assigning Agrawal the interim responsibilities following Nongrang's retirement.

The arrangement allows Agrawal to temporarily discharge the duties and exercise the powers of the state's DGP. His appointment is an interim administrative arrangement rather than a regular appointment to the position. According to the notification, he will perform the DGP's functions under the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, and related provisions.

The government has not provided any direct statement or quotation from officials in the supplied information.

Agrawal belongs to the 1998 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and has nearly 28 years of experience in policing and security administration.

Before taking on the interim DGP responsibilities, he served as Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters and Administration) in Meghalaya.

His previous assignments also include positions in Assam Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

His service record includes two Police Medals for Gallantry, awarded in 2011 and 2013, followed by the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2020.

Idashisha Nongrang retired on Thursday, 20th November, after serving as Meghalaya's Director General of Police. She was appointed to the post on May 20, 2024, and subsequently received a six-month extension from the Centre, according to the supplied background information.

Her retirement led to the interim administrative arrangement under which Agrawal has been assigned the DGP's responsibilities.