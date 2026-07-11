An Alleged criminal Injured After Escape Attempt from Guwahati Police Station

Guwahati: A dramatic incident unfolded at Latasil Police Station in Guwahati after an accused allegedly attempted to escape by jumping from the second floor of the station building, leaving him critically injured.

As per police statement , the accused, identified as 29-year-old Safiqul Islam, had been arrested earlier by Panbazar Police. He was later brought to Latasil Police Station to undergo the CRPI (Criminal Records and Personal Identification) procedure, an advanced multi-modal biometric criminal identification system used to identify offenders and support investigations.

The incident occurred while Safiqul Islam was being escorted for the biometric registration process. In an alleged attempt to flee from police custody, he jumped from the second floor of the police station.

He sustained serious injuries in the fall, including visible wounds to his forehead and cheeks. Police team immediately rushed him for medical treatment. Police team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Further details are awaited.