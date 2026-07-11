Guwahati Police Arrest Alleged Drug Peddler, Seize 11.75 Grams of Heroin

Guwahati: The Fatasil Ambari Police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized 11.75 grams of suspected heroin along with a mobile phone during an anti-drug operation in Guwahati.

The operation was carried out near Tiniali in the Ambari area, where police intercepted the accused based on specific intelligence inputs.

The arrested person has been identified as Raja Prasad Shah, a resident of Katabari, Gorchuk in Guwahati.

During the operation, police recovered the suspected heroin and a mobile phone from his possession. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to confirm the source of the narcotics and identify others who may be linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.

The operation forms part of Assam Police's ongoing statewide crackdown on the illegal drug trade.