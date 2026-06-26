ANSAM Rejects Kuki-Zo Apology, Demands Arrests for Abduction and Killing of Six Naga Civilians

Imphal: The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has firmly rejected an apology from the Kuki-Zo Council regarding the recent abduction and killing of six Naga civilians, labeling the public statement as rhetoric devoid of legal accountability.

The six victims were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village and subsequently tortured, mutilated, and killed in what ANSAM describes as ancestral Naga territory. The students' body stated that genuine reconciliation cannot be built on symbolic declarations while the perpetrators remain free, demanding immediate arrests and prosecution from both state and federal authorities.

ANSAM strongly objected to the Kuki-Zo Council’s use of the term "Katcha Nagas," calling it historically offensive, deeply prejudiced, and reflective of communal disdain. Furthermore, the association questioned the Council's authority, asking whether it represents the actual killers or possesses a mandate from all communities under the Kuki-Zo umbrella.

The student union also dismissed attempts to link the Naga community to the separate killings of three Thadou church leaders, branding the allegations as misinformation. Reaffirming its support for the victims' families, ANSAM emphasised that justice and legal accountability must precede any communal peace talks.