Student Creates Stunning Portrait of Zubeen Garg Using Lyrics from Nearly 1,000 Songs

Guwahati: A student has paid a unique tribute to the heartthrob of Assam- Zubeen Garg by creating a striking portrait using the handwritten lyrics of nearly 1,000 of the legendary singer's songs.

The artist, Hrishikesh Saikia, an eleven standard student from Tangla in Udalguri district, has won widespread appreciation for the remarkable artwork, which reflects both his artistic talent and deep admiration for one of the state's most celebrated musicians.

As per Hrishikesh, the portrait was drawn using the handwritten lyrics of around 1,000 songs sung by Zubeen Garg in different languages. Every section of the artwork has been carefully composed using the singer's lyrics, resulting in an intricate and visually captivating tribute.

The portrait celebrates Zubeen Garg's remarkable musical journey and highlights the immense impact of his work, which has resonated with audiences across generations and linguistic boundaries. Popularly known as the "Pranor Xilpi" (Heartthrob) among his fans, Zubeen Garg remains one of Assam's most beloved musical icons.

Since the artwork was shared online, it has attracted widespread attention and praise for its originality, craftsmanship and attention to detail. Music lovers and social media users have applauded Hrishikesh Saikia's creativity, describing the portrait as a heartfelt and fitting tribute to the legendary singer.