Anti-Narcotics Operation in Cachar Leads to Rs 2 Crore Heroin Seizure

Guwahati: Cachar Police have apprehended a person and seized 356 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 2 crore during an anti-narcotics operation in the Kachudaram area, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
The seizure was made following specific intelligence inputs, after which police carried out a targeted raid in the area.
Sharing details on social media platform X, Sarma commended the police action and reiterated the state government’s commitment to its crackdown on drug trafficking.
“Enjoy life, not drugs! Based on specific intel, Cachar Police conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Kachudaram and apprehended one person with 356 grams of heroin worth ₹2 crore. Further investigation is underway,” he wrote.
Police have launched a detailed probe to identify the source of the seized heroin and possible links to larger drug networks operating in the region.
Earlier this month, Assam’s sustained crackdown on narcotics dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking networks with the seizure of a large consignment of morphine in Cachar district.
Cachar Police recovered 1.357 kg of morphine during an operation, with the contraband estimated to be worth around Rs 8.2 crore in the illegal market. Three persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.
The Chief Minister shared details of the operation on social media platform X, praising the police for the successful action. He said the recovery underscored the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations in curbing the drug trade.
Sarma reiterated that Assam follows a zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics and asserted that drugs are being intercepted before they can reach the streets.
He also added that such actions are aimed at breaking organised drug networks and ensuring that illegal trafficking is permanently shut down.