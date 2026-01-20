‘Consider Assam as destination ’: CM Sarma Makes Investment Pitch at World Economic Forum

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged investors to consider Assam as a key investment destination, highlighting the state’s improving infrastructure, investor-friendly policies and stable governance.
Speaking to news agencies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Sarma said Assam’s participation at the global forum for the first time was aimed at signalling the state’s emergence as a new growth engine within India.
“Assam is coming to Davos for the first time to send a clear message that the state is now an emerging economy. When investors think of India, they can also consider Assam as a destination. Official data shows that Assam is currently the fastest-growing state in the country,” he added.
Referring to figures released by the Reserve Bank of India, the Chief Minister said Assam has topped the growth charts, driven by sustained reforms and infrastructure expansion.
He also pointed to the International Monetary Fund’s recent decision to revise India’s growth projection to above seven per cent, saying this creates opportunities for investment beyond traditional industrial hubs.
“Within India, the time has come for investors to look at diverse regions and harness their untapped potential. Assam can provide a strong platform for investment,” Sarma added.
Highlighting last year’s Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Sarma said memoranda of understanding worth around Rs 5 lakh crore were signed, of which nearly Rs 3 lakh crore have already been grounded, with land allotted and projects underway.
The Chief Minister said the progress has led to fresh proposals, particularly in the renewable energy sector.
“Companies that initially came to set up solar plants are now proposing pumped storage projects as well. During my stay in Davos, our focus will be on green and new energy sectors, including pumped storage and bamboo-to-methanol projects. We expect to sign MoUs worth close to Rs 1 lakh crore here,” he told ANI.
Sarma also informed that discussions are also underway with leaders from the semiconductor industry, supported by Tata’s growing presence in Assam. While no immediate agreements are expected, he said the ecosystem for high-tech industries is gradually taking shape.
“With Tata establishing operations, the semiconductor ecosystem is developing. These meetings in Davos will help move discussions forward,” he said.
The Chief Minister further said Assam has received multiple investment proposals in the hospitality sector. While no fresh agreements will be signed at Davos, several MoUs for setting up five-star hotels in Guwahati and Kaziranga are expected to be finalised after his return.
Calling Assam the gateway to the Northeast, Sarma said investments in the state benefit the entire region, particularly hill states that lack large tracts of flat land for industrial projects.
“Industries may be located in Assam, but they draw talent from across the Northeast. When investment comes to Assam, it automatically supports growth in the entire region,” he said.