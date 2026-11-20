Guwahati: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons from Guwahati's Bamunimaidam area on Friday morning, 20th November while she was with her mother.

The nine-year-old girl was allegedly taken away by unidentified persons from the Bamunimaidam area of Guwahati on Friday morning.

The alleged incident took place in front of her mother, Mousumi Baruah, who had travelled to Guwahati with her daughter for personal work.

The unidentified persons reportedly took the child away in a vehicle before fleeing the area. The circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping have not been detailed in the available information.

The girl's mother, Mousumi Baruah, is a resident of Silapathar. Following the alleged kidnapping, she approached Noonmati Police Station and lodged a complaint regarding her daughter's disappearance.

The complaint prompted police personnel to initiate a search operation to trace the child. The alleged kidnapping took place on November 20 in Bamunimaidam, an area in Guwahati, Assam.

According to the available account, Baruah had travelled to the city with her daughter for personal work when the incident reportedly occurred. The child was allegedly taken away in a vehicle by unidentified persons.

Following the complaint lodged at Noonmati Police Station, Guwahati Police launched a search operation to locate the nine-year-old girl.

The immediate priority is to trace the missing child and establish the circumstances surrounding her alleged disappearance.

At the time of reporting, the girl had not been traced. Further details are awaited